ION One Day Volume Reaches $23,423.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001495 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last week, ION has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $23,423.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 20,269,389 coins and its circulating supply is 14,369,389 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

