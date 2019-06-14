Investors Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,903 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,382% compared to the typical volume of 963 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.40 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Cameco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

