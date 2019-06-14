Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,157 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,661% compared to the average volume of 236 call options.

Shares of EMN opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.14). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Citigroup set a $83.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

