Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.81.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,436 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Intel has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.