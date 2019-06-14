Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,191 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 33,165 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $38,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,572 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.12 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IART shares. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

