Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells 7,444 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $1,651,600.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,144,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TYL opened at $219.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

