Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells 2,365 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,365 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $258,423.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,152.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.74. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,754,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,817,000 after buying an additional 36,852 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.5% during the first quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 410,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 100,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 406,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

