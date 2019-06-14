Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $214,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.86 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 542.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

