Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Sells 1,758 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,618.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HSIC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.27. 52,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,818. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

