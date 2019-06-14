Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 5,566 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $458,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 66 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $5,346.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $222,780.00.

CRVL traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $81.66. 81,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,980. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.64.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $48,000. SEI Investments Co bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 818.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

