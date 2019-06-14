Insider Buying: TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) CEO Purchases 50,714 Shares of Stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 50,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $40,064.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,529,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,445.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 6,092 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $4,873.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 52,575 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $41,008.50.

On Thursday, June 6th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 6,772,612 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $5,282,637.36.

On Thursday, May 30th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 142,068 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $113,654.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 3,100 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $2,480.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 29,802 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $23,841.60.

On Friday, May 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 23,549 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $17,661.75.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 70,780 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $55,208.40.

NYSEAMERICAN:TAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. 127,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,173. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

