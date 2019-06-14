Insider Buying: Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) SVP Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) SVP Michael G. Fogarty purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DSSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DSSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth $109,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

