Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$51,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,728,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,312,195.78.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$53,500.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$58,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,143.00.

On Monday, May 13th, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$98,899.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$93,799.50.

On Thursday, March 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 18,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.36 per share, with a total value of C$114,480.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,489. Bonterra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.04 and a twelve month high of C$20.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 million and a PE ratio of 32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 477.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNE. Canaccord Genuity raised Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. AltaCorp Capital raised Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.48.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

