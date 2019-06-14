Indigo Exploration (CVE:ISS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.02

Indigo Exploration Inc. (CVE:ISS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 18666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

About Indigo Exploration (CVE:ISS)

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

