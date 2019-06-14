Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,300 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $1,103,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,216 shares in the company, valued at $93,406,128.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay T. Flatley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $1,062,468.00.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.00. 737,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,299. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $372.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,300 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/illumina-inc-nasdaqilmn-director-jay-t-flatley-sells-3300-shares.html.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.