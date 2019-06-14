IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Home Depot by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.29.

NYSE:HD opened at $202.35 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

