IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Decreased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $54,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,108. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $271.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,721 shares of company stock worth $12,554,774 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

