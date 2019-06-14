Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

ICHR opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ichor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 216.7% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ichor by 75,966.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

