HyperQuant (HQT) Tops One Day Volume of $701,713.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $213,116.00 and approximately $701,713.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00387678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.60 or 0.02498668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00151489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000802 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

