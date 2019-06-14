HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Receives $63.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,142,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,236 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,918,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,506,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $76.58.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

