Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLCL. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.70) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

HLCL opened at GBX 380 ($4.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The company has a market cap of $453.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.76. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375 ($4.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Tim Murphy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £127,050 ($166,013.33).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

