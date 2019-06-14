Head to Head Comparison: Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onespan and Ribbon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $212.28 million 2.70 $3.85 million $0.36 39.53 Ribbon Communications $577.91 million 0.88 -$76.81 million $0.48 9.92

Onespan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Onespan and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ribbon Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75

Onespan currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Onespan.

Risk and Volatility

Onespan has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Onespan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onespan and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan -1.69% 3.73% 2.69% Ribbon Communications -10.90% 8.08% 5.14%

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

