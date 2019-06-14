Head-To-Head Analysis: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) vs. Dongfeng Motor Group (NASDAQ:DNFGY)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Motorcar Parts of America does not pay a dividend.

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 0.99% 10.42% 5.17% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $428.07 million 0.81 $16.31 million $1.70 10.86 Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.12 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.48%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

