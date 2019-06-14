HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Hansberger Growth Investors LP grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 9.0% of Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Trilogy Global Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 683,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,086. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $130.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

