Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.34

Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.34 ($3.08) and last traded at A$4.29 ($3.04), with a volume of 997833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.30 ($3.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58.

In related news, insider Gerald Harvey acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.74 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,250.00 ($99,468.09).

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

