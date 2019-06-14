Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.52 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

NWBI stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.59 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Robert M. Campana sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $187,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

