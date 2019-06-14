GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,400 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12,790.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,964,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $85,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,689 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $125,179.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,552.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,310 shares of company stock valued at $313,912. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. 1,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,706. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

