Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 24,316 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 11.0% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $79.55. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,659. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

