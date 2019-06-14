Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,698 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 138,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.5% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 72,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $49.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-buys-1698-shares-of-terreno-realty-co-nysetrno.html.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.