Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 23,894 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 88.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 23,894 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/granite-investment-partners-llc-acquires-23894-shares-of-lakeland-industries-inc-nasdaqlake.html.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.