Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,150 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Trupanion accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Trupanion by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $15,039,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,127.00 and a beta of 1.21. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $140,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,904,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $2,653,728. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

