Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,431 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

