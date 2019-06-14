Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,497.06 ($84.90).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 6,194 ($80.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.60. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,110 ($66.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

In related news, insider Marc Dunoyer purchased 8,500 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 520 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

