Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $870,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $74.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

