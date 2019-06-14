Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Global Indemnity stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Indemnity has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.02. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $140.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.