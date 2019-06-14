Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.24 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Allbit, Kryptono and Bancor Network. Gifto has a total market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00394235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.85 or 0.02517793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00155466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Coinnest, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Binance, Allbit, Upbit, Bibox, OKEx, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Kryptono and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.