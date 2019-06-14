GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Financial Survey

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GETINGE AB/ADR -3.84% 5.81% 2.71% SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GETINGE AB/ADR $2.67 billion 1.44 -$106.91 million N/A N/A SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR $2.73 billion N/A $412.45 million $1.31 35.76

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR beats GETINGE AB/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding operates through sales channels, including independent healthcare professionals, government agencies, clinics, and retail network, as well as through Sonova-owned wholesale companies and independent distributors. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

