George Culmer Sells 83,581 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76).
George Culmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, George Culmer bought 102,305 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74).
Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 58.05 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).
WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/george-culmer-sells-83581-shares-of-lloyds-banking-group-plc-lonlloy-stock.html.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.