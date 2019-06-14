George Culmer Sells 83,581 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76).

George Culmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, George Culmer bought 102,305 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 58.05 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

LLOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 71 ($0.93).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

