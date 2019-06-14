Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 272,775 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5,894.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in CGI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,379 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CGI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 69,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CGI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in CGI by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.34%. CGI’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

