General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,446,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,281,952,000 after acquiring an additional 114,680,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017,912 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in General Electric by 1,719.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut General Electric to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

GE opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/general-electric-nysege-shares-bought-by-factory-mutual-insurance-co.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.