GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 4,396 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,092,000 after acquiring an additional 198,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 198,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $336,760.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 7,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $726,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,491 shares of company stock worth $2,658,696. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

