Gabriele Cerrone Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,900.04).

Gabriele Cerrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 5,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,724.03).

On Wednesday, May 1st, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 10,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Shares of TILS stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.93).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

