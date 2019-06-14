Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Insider Sells $992,780.88 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) insider Scott James Morris sold 20,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $992,780.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 49,766 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,378,317.14.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 749.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 649,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/freshpet-inc-nasdaqfrpt-insider-sells-992780-88-in-stock.html.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.