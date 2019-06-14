Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $307.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

