Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $67.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 143,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,238. Fox Factory has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $333,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $962,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,993.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 78.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

