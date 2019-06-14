Fort L.P. Grows Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Fort L.P. grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 47.4% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $8,445,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $285.10 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.87.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

