Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.08

Shares of Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 5900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and a P/E ratio of 72.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07.

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Forage Orbit Garant Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

