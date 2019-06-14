FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FMC by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,796,000 after acquiring an additional 86,458 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $80.48 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

