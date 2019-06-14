Fluz Fluz Reaches One Day Volume of $32.00 (FLUZ)

Fluz Fluz (CURRENCY:FLUZ) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Fluz Fluz has traded 430.5% higher against the dollar. Fluz Fluz has a market cap of $6.59 million and $32.00 worth of Fluz Fluz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluz Fluz token can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016957 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001225 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Fluz Fluz’s total supply is 204,780,000 tokens. Fluz Fluz’s official Twitter account is @FluzFluzGlobal . The Reddit community for Fluz Fluz is /r/FluzFluzGlobal . Fluz Fluz’s official website is www.fluzfluz.com

Fluz Fluz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluz Fluz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluz Fluz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluz Fluz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

