Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,506.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 400,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,917. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $477.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $24,114,342.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Laube sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 904,722 shares of company stock valued at $39,360,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

